These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing

2.Nigeria’s Scrabble Master Doesn’t Mince Words
3.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
4.Lawnmower Racing Is England’s Greatest Show on Turf
5.Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
6.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
7.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
8.The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
9.What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom
10.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
11.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
12.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
13.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
14.Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
15.The Guardians of Our Planet
16.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
17.No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen
18.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
19.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
20.More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant
21.Waddle Along with the 'Jackass Penguin'
22.Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair
23.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
24.Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
25.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
High in the mountains of southern Africa, 15 swimmers compete in one of the most extreme—and chilling—races on earth. With no wet suits or protection, they swim one kilometer in water that is cold enough to kill them. For these athletes, it’s not just a battle to the finish, every stroke is a battle to stay alive.
