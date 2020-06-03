The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle

2.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
4.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
5.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
6.The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
7.The Mother and Father of the MP3
8.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
9.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
10.Mewsic To Meow Ears
11.Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
12.How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
13.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
14.This Way To ‘Conjunction Junction’
15.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
16.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
17.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
18.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
19.Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
20.Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
21.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
22.The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
23.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
24.France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate
25.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
Michael Levine has composed music for TV shows and movies. But he will forever be known for one song, and that’s Kit Kat’s “Gimme a Break.” Levine composed the tune in an elevator and didn’t have enough of a budget to hire professional singers for the recording session. But he ultimately made one of the catchiest jingles of all time. Levine tells us the whole story behind his big break.
23 videos | 67 min
22 videos | 68 min
3 videos | 57 min
10 videos | 29 min