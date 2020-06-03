The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

2.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

3.
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
13:02

3.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

4.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

4.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

5.
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3:19

5.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

6.
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
2:44

6.The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees

7.
The Mother and Father of the MP3
3:19

7.The Mother and Father of the MP3

8.
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3:17

8.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low

9.
The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
3:04

9.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”

10.
Mewsic To Meow Ears
2:08

10.Mewsic To Meow Ears

11.
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
3:04

11.Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania

12.
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
1:19

12.How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops

13.
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
3:19

13.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice

14.
This Way To ‘Conjunction Junction’
1:55

14.This Way To ‘Conjunction Junction’

15.
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
5:36

15.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music

16.
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
2:59

16.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

17.
Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
2:02

17.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music

18.
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
3:36

18.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods

19.
Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
2:36

19.Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive

20.
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
2:57

20.Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations

21.
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
1:03

21.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany

22.
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
1:24

22.The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy

23.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

23.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

24.
France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate
3:19

24.France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate

25.
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
3:18

25.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock

The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle

Michael Levine has composed music for TV shows and movies. But he will forever be known for one song, and that’s Kit Kat’s “Gimme a Break.” Levine composed the tune in an elevator and didn’t have enough of a budget to hire professional singers for the recording session. But he ultimately made one of the catchiest jingles of all time. Levine tells us the whole story behind his big break.

Profiles
Up Next
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bee
Up Next
2:44
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
The MP3 Was Created Thanks to Suzanne Vega’s Song “Tom’s Diner”
Up Next
3:19
The Mother and Father of the MP3
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:04
The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Up Next
3:04
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Up Next
1:19
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
1:55
This Way To ‘Conjunction Junction’
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:02
Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
Up Next
3:36
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
Up Next
2:36
Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
Up Next
2:57
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
Up Next
1:03
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
Up Next
1:24
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
3:19
France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate
Up Next
3:18
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock

Related Stories

Up Next
1:41
Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite
Up Next
1:38
I (Don't) Want My Baby Back Ribs
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
2:22
'Darkness Is My Canvas, Light Is My Brush'
Up Next
2:37
The Surfboard Fin That's Saving the Ocean
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
2:39
Mountain Biking in the North Pole
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
3:08
Heavy Metal Hijabis
Up Next
2:44
A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
Up Next
1:35
Words Taste Like Meatballs: Living With Synesthesia
The Transgender Wrestler Nyla Rose Is Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:10
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
2:42
Colorado's Mountain Rescue Dog Squad
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
2:56
Weaving Art Into the Fabric of Cities
Up Next
1:01
Paris: Cordon Bleu Rolls
Up Next
1:49
Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
Up Next
31:30
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
1:17
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
Up Next
2:34
The Mystical Boiling River of the Amazon
Up Next
2:35
Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry

Recommended Playlists

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

Masters of Japanese Craft

22 videos | 68 min

Using Our Voice

Using Our Voice

3 videos | 57 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:44
In the Company of Heroes
Up Next
6:43
After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
Up Next
6:31
Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
3:14
Acing Senior Year
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
5:21
#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers
Up Next
3:38
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
Up Next
2:34
The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
2:42
Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
Up Next
2:12
A Retirement Home for Young and Old
Up Next
3:54
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
Up Next
3:16
How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
2:19
The Street Artist Bringing Civil Rights Icons to Life
Up Next
2:03
The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?
Up Next
2:44
Feel the Beat: Dancing While Deaf
Up Next
2:44
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Took on The KKK
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
2:33
Sailing the World With Renewable Energy
Up Next
4:15
OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN