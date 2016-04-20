A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’

2.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
In Terni, Italy, you'll find an architectural wonder that blends classical and medieval structures with surrealist and neo-mannerist elements. Once a Franciscan monastery, the idiosyncratic, dream-like site you’ll find today began with one man's vision. Known as La Scarzuola, the architect Tomaso Buzzi considered this unbalanced, whimsical set of buildings his autobiography in stone. Take a tour with us.
Location
05100 Terni, Province of Terni, ItalyFull Map
