Food Explorer David Fairchild Brought Quinoa, Mangoes and More to the U.S.

GBSLogoWithName
How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness
2.How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness

The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
3.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga

Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
4.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

The Best Baguette in Paris
5.The Best Baguette in Paris

Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
6.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas

A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
7.A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.

Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
8.Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time

The Risk Takers
9.The Risk Takers

Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis
10.Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis

A True Trojan: I Play College Football With No Sight
11.A True Trojan: I Play College Football With No Sight

Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
12.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
13.Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar

The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
14.The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective

The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
15.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

The Ivy League of Auctioneering
16.The Ivy League of Auctioneering

Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
17.Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team

Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
18.Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball

Snowkiting Is Every Extreme Winter Sport in One
19.Snowkiting Is Every Extreme Winter Sport in One

Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
20.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best

Reviving an Ancient Mayan Ballgame
21.Reviving an Ancient Mayan Ballgame

Pride on the Rugby Pitch
22.Pride on the Rugby Pitch

So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado
23.So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado

Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
24.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
25.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.

Food Explorer David Fairchild Brought Quinoa, Mangoes and More to the U.S.

branded

Love mangoes and dates? Can’t imagine a grain bowl without quinoa? We have botanist David Fairchild to thank for these foods and many more. Fairchild spent his entire career traveling the world—risking his life at times—in search of plants to bring home to the United States. Sara Burnett, VP, Wellness & Food Policy at Panera, visits the intrepid food explorer’s former home and the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami to learn more about his adventures.

This is a Great Big Story by Panera Bread.

Food & Drink
