Food Explorer David Fairchild Brought Quinoa, Mangoes and More to the U.S.

Love mangoes and dates? Can’t imagine a grain bowl without quinoa? We have botanist David Fairchild to thank for these foods and many more. Fairchild spent his entire career traveling the world—risking his life at times—in search of plants to bring home to the United States. Sara Burnett, VP, Wellness & Food Policy at Panera, visits the intrepid food explorer’s former home and the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami to learn more about his adventures.



This is a Great Big Story by Panera Bread.