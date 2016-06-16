GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Ivy League of Auctioneering

The Missouri Auction School is the oldest and largest auction school in the world. There, students learn all aspects of the business, but most importantly, they hone their auction chant. Before students graduate they have to sell at a real auction for real money. Going once, going twice ... sold!

Sports & Action
Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

St. Louis, MI, USA

