The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River

Nabil Musa is the first "waterkeeper" in Iraq and the Middle East. His mission is to protect the waterways of northern Iraq, and specifically, the upper Tigris River, so that its water remains swimmable, fishable and drinkable. Musa paddles the waterways in his kayak to raise awareness about environmental threats to the river. In a country largely known to outsiders for war and conflict, the beauty of this ancient river might surprise you.