The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River

2.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
3.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
4.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
5.Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
6.Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
7.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
8.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
9.What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall
10.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
11.The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
12.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
13.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
14.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
15.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
16.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
17.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
18.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
19.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
20.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
21.There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
22.Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
23.One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
24.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
25.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Nabil Musa is the first "waterkeeper" in Iraq and the Middle East. His mission is to protect the waterways of northern Iraq, and specifically, the upper Tigris River, so that its water remains swimmable, fishable and drinkable. Musa paddles the waterways in his kayak to raise awareness about environmental threats to the river. In a country largely known to outsiders for war and conflict, the beauty of this ancient river might surprise you.
