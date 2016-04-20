GBSLogoWithName
Running Backwards, Moving Forward

For most of his life, runner Aaron Yoder has been steadily moving forward. Then, he took a turn. After an injury prevented him from competing in races, Aaron searched for a way to keep up his love for the sport without impacting his knee. He discovered backwards running, finding that running in reverse put no pressure on his knee. Today, he holds the record as the fastest backwards runner in the world.

Location

Lindsborg, KS 67456, USA

