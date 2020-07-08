How the Knitting Psychiatrist Interweaves Art and Healing

2.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
3.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
4.Warming the Feet (and Hearts) of Canada’s Homeless
5.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
6.How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
7.How Precision Oncology Is Making Strides in the Fight Against Cancer
8.“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
9.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
10.Grooming Barbers to Be Mental Health Advocates
11.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
12.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
13.C.O. Bigelow is New York City’s (and America’s) Oldest Apothecary
14.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
15.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
16.Inside the Making of AM i A MAN with Jon Boogz, Lil Buck and Sol Guy
17.Bringing Mole to Many
18.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
19.After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons
20.The Last Bookstore Begins a New Chapter
21.The Brothers Revolutionizing Japanese Jazz
22.Real Life Skywalkers: Flying Fast With a Family of Drone Racers
23.Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
24.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
25.75 Years of Brotherly Love
Knitting isn’t merely a pastime for Swiss psychiatrist Dominique Kaehler Schweizer. It’s a means of creative expression. Dr. Kaehler knits everything from animals to meat to baked goods to body parts—even anatomically correct hearts. And her clever, intricate work is on display in museums. The knitting psychiatrist, known as Madame Tricot in the art world, shows us how her passions for healing and knitting are interwoven.
