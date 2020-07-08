Quantcast
Great Big Story
How the Knitting Psychiatrist Interweaves Art and Healing

Knitting isn’t merely a pastime for Swiss psychiatrist Dominique Kaehler Schweizer. It’s a means of creative expression. Dr. Kaehler knits everything from animals to meat to baked goods to body parts—even anatomically correct hearts. And her clever, intricate work is on display in museums. The knitting psychiatrist, known as Madame Tricot in the art world, shows us how her passions for healing and knitting are interwoven.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Rossrüti, Switzerland

