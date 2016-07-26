Quantcast
Video
Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words

On La Gomera, a small island in Spain's Canary Islands, the last speakers of a language without words reside. "El Silbo," a whistled communication used in rural and isolated areas, is dying out as islanders embrace digital communication and move to cities and the mainland. Even so, El Silbo has a firm place in the island's culture. Some of La Gomera's schools are teaching the language and in 2009, UNESCO declared it as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. Our friends Jungles in Paris bring us this story of whistling in the wind.

Location

La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain

Full Map
