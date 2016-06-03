GBSLogoWithName
Throwback on a Comeback: The Last Cassette Tape Factory

Bust out your mix tapes and dust off those Walkmans: Cassette tapes are having a comeback. National Audio Company—the last cassette factory in the U.S.—is ready for the renewed demand. Cranking out analog audio tapes since 1969, the company boasted its best year ever in 2015, and sales are only climbing.

