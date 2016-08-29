Quantcast
Video
The Last of the Whale Tooth Carvers

One of America's last scrimshanders carves elegant designs onto antique whale teeth, forging a unique connection to New England's formative and violent whaling past. Our friends at Jungles in Paris bring us this story from Nantucket.

Location

Nantucket, MA, USA

Full Map
