The Last of the Whale Tooth Carvers

2.The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
3.The 2015 Great Big Awards Show
4.Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
5.Enter The Psychedelic Temples Under The Alps
6.Hip-Hop and Horses
7.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
8.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
9.How Your Tattoos Can Live on After You're Dead
10.A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild
11.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
12.The Sea is Full of Unicorns
13.In Canada, a First Nations Artist Puts a New Spin on Techno Music
14.Operation Mincemeat: The Trojan Horse of World War II
15.This Racing Couple Shares Love, Life and a Tandem Bike
16.Records of the River Ganges
17.Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat
18.Tatatau in the Cook Islands
19.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
20.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
21.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
22.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
23.Before Horns, Every Car Had a Flag Man
24.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
25.In South Africa, Securing a Better Future Through Ballet
One of America's last scrimshanders carves elegant designs onto antique whale teeth, forging a unique connection to New England's formative and violent whaling past. Our friends at Jungles in Paris bring us this story from Nantucket.
Location
Nantucket, MA, USAFull Map
20 videos | 69 min
8 videos | 30 min
6 videos | 21 min
3 videos | 11 min