The Last Steps | A Great Big Film

GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
16:47

2.Just Add Water | A Great Big Film

3.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

3.A Love to the Moon and Back

4.
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
9:06

4.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top

5.
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
13:02

5.The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film

6.
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
3:08

6.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing

7.
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
23:33

7.Hard Ship | A Great Big Film

8.
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
14:55

8.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace

9.
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
15:17

9.How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film

10.
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
14:38

10.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film

11.
The Acquired Savant | A Great Big Film
13:42

11.The Acquired Savant | A Great Big Film

12.
Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man
21:55

12.Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man

13.
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
11:42

13.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit

14.
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
3:00

14.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations

15.
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer
1:11

15.Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer

16.
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
31:30

16.Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film

17.
An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
8:18

17.An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars

18.
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
1:38

18.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space

19.
An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
2:40

19.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions

20.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

20.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

21.
The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits
4:03

21.The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits

22.
This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
2:00

22.This Is How Your Body Changes In Space

23.
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
1:54

23.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut

24.
Please Pass The Space Food
2:01

24.Please Pass The Space Food

25.
Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
1:37

25.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life

The Last Steps | A Great Big Film

Mankind took its last steps on the moon in 1972. On Dec. 7 that year, NASA launched Apollo 17. Today, we see the lunar mission as the last time humans traveled beyond low Earth orbit and the last time man landed on another celestial body. But back then, people saw it as the beginning.

Crewed by commander Eugene Cernan, command module pilot Ronald Evans and lunar module pilot Harrison Schmitt, the first scientist-astronaut to land on the moon, Apollo 17 focused on the Taurus-Littrow region. According to NASA, this location was chosen because it was thought that this was where “rocks both older and younger than those previously returned from other Apollo missions, as well as from Luna 16 and 20 missions, might be found.” The mission succeeded in collecting geological samples, surveying the surface of the moon and deploying experiments.

Astronauts Cernan and Schmitt logged nearly 75 hours on the lunar surface, explored nearly 22 miles and collected about 250 pounds of rock and soil. According to NASA, the lunar rover vehicle was able to travel about 30.5 kilometers of the moon’s surface. The astronauts were also able to set up the sixth automated research station. All of this was caught on video, and the short film “The Last Steps” by Todd Douglas Miller, heart-pounding footage and audio to retrace the record-setting mission.

These days, it doesn’t seem like humans will be physically exploring beyond low Earth orbit again anytime soon. As much as technology has advanced, and as capable as the minds at NASA are to build the vehicles and instruments needed to explore not just the moon but Mars, there isn’t enough of a budget—at least, not for NASA to do so.

"Manned exploration is the most expensive space venture and, consequently, the most difficult for which to obtain political support," Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham said during his 2015 congressional testimony. “NASA's portion of the federal budget peaked at 4% in 1965.”

According to NASA’s 2020 budget amendment summary, it needs $1.6 billion more than the $21 billion currently allocated from the federal budget to launch another mission to the moon by 2024. Until then, Apollo 17 will be known as “the last steps.”

But as Cernan said in an interview three months prior to the Apollo 17 mission, “It’s not just the end, we’re not putting our rockets in the barn and closing the door. We’re just beginning to understand and accept the challenges that this universe has for us.”

This Great Big Film was made in collaboration with our friends at CNN Films.

Location

United States

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
16:47
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
9:06
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
Up Next
13:02
The Part-Time Heroes Protecting Our Oceans: A Great Big Film
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
23:33
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
15:17
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
Up Next
14:38
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
Up Next
13:42
The Acquired Savant | A Great Big Film
Up Next
21:55
Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man
Up Next
11:42
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
1:11
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
31:30
Dreams of Everest: A Great Big Film
Franklin Chang Díaz: The Former NASA Astronaut’s Engine Could Speed Up the Journey to Mars
Up Next
8:18
An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
Up Next
1:38
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
Up Next
2:40
An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
4:03
The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits
Up Next
2:00
This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
Up Next
1:54
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
Up Next
2:01
Please Pass The Space Food
Up Next
1:37
Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life

Related Stories

Up Next
2:00
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
Up Next
2:05
Coming Home From Another World
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:00
We Believe Our World Is Worth Fighting For
Up Next
00:41
Fighting Poaching on the Open Ocean: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
6:05
Am I a Man?
Up Next
15:07
This Christmas, The Ultimate Great Big Yule Log
Up Next
1:22
Hard Ship | Coming December 1
Up Next
1:47
The Acquired Savant | Coming December 14
Up Next
1:24
Just Add Water | Coming December 28
Up Next
1:00
The Last Steps | Trailer
Up Next
2:52
Presenting Really Great Big Stories
Up Next
00:13
It’s Our Birthday … Cake for All!
Up Next
00:20
Guys … We Made 500 Videos. Let’s Celebrate!
Up Next
2:07
Capturing Space Rocks in Antarctica
Up Next
2:56
Weaving Art Into the Fabric of Cities
Up Next
4:42
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
Up Next
3:30
This Backyard Astronomer Has Discovered 300 Asteroids and Counting
Up Next
2:42
Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
Up Next
2:05
They Call Him The 'Banksy of Beirut'
Up Next
2:11
Dancing With Fire in Sri Lanka
Up Next
3:29
A Pageant for Survivors
Up Next
1:22
South Korea’s Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Is a Floating Festival of Light
Up Next
2:49
These Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands
Up Next
1:06
Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs

Recommended Playlists

Over the Moon and Back

13 videos | 58 min

For Book Lovers Only

8 videos | 18 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

5 videos | 14 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN