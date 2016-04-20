GBSLogoWithName
Unveiling the Secret of Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker—she's a staple of the American sweet tooth. But who was she really? Turns out, there's a lot we don't know about our all-American baking icon—including the fact that ... she isn't a real person. Dun, dun, dun!

Location

United States

