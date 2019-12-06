Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown

Lion dancing is an age-old Chinese tradition meant to ward off evil spirits and welcome good ones. The dance—with its giant, dual-dancer costumes and kung fu-based movements—dates back to the Tang Dynasty of the 7th century. It’s a demanding sport that requires the strength and stability of kung fu, but Kelly Wong and the lion dancers of the Chinese Freemasons Athletic Club in New York City’s Chinatown make it look effortless.



