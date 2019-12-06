Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown

2.Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
3.Argosy Books Is New York City’s Oldest Bookstore
4.C.O. Bigelow is New York City’s (and America’s) Oldest Apothecary
5.Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
6.Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
7.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
8.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
9.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
10.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
11.Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
12.How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves
13.Pretty, Big and Dancing
14.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
15.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
16.Coffee in Turkey
17.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
18.Warriors of Hula
19.Coffee in Sweden
20.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
21.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
22.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
23.The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
24.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
25.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Lion dancing is an age-old Chinese tradition meant to ward off evil spirits and welcome good ones. The dance—with its giant, dual-dancer costumes and kung fu-based movements—dates back to the Tang Dynasty of the 7th century. It’s a demanding sport that requires the strength and stability of kung fu, but Kelly Wong and the lion dancers of the Chinese Freemasons Athletic Club in New York City’s Chinatown make it look effortless.
