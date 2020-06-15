The Living Museum Revealing Dubai’s Past

Set in the spectacular landscape of the Arabian desert is one of the most exciting historical discoveries of the 21st century. This archaeological site is considered to have been a center of constant human habitation, trade, and metallurgy dating back over 3,000 years to the Iron Age. The unique artifacts, now showcased in the Saruq Al Hadid museum in Dubai, allow visitors to delve deeper into the story of how Dubai came to be.



This Great Big Story is by Visit Dubai.