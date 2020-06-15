The Living Museum Revealing Dubai’s Past

2.Then and Now With Thora Birch
3.One Man’s Journey From Refugee to Mayor
4.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
5.Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
6.Uniting Voices Against Distracted Driving
7.The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box
8.Welcome to Umpire School
9.When Pinball Was Banned (To Help Win The War)
10.Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave
11.How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
12.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
13.One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
14.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
15.Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans
16.Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
17.The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
18.Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
19.Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
20.Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
21.Summiting Mountains Without Sight
22.Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods
23.Seoul: Egg Bread
24.The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
25.Saving Dory from Her Cuteness
Set in the spectacular landscape of the Arabian desert is one of the most exciting historical discoveries of the 21st century. This archaeological site is considered to have been a center of constant human habitation, trade, and metallurgy dating back over 3,000 years to the Iron Age. The unique artifacts, now showcased in the Saruq Al Hadid museum in Dubai, allow visitors to delve deeper into the story of how Dubai came to be.
This Great Big Story is by Visit Dubai.
