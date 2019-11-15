GBSLogoWithName
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About

Psst … wanna hear a little secret? There’s a public park right in central London that even many locals don’t know exists. Nestled among the remains of St. Dunstan-in-the-East, a medieval church that was bombed during World War II, this lovely space has been, for decades, a quiet and peaceful oasis for those in the know. Let us show you the way (but please pay attention so you can find it yourself next time).

This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

St Dunstan's Hill, Billingsgate, London EC3R 5DD, United Kingdom

