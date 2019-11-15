Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About

Psst … wanna hear a little secret? There’s a public park right in central London that even many locals don’t know exists. Nestled among the remains of St. Dunstan-in-the-East, a medieval church that was bombed during World War II, this lovely space has been, for decades, a quiet and peaceful oasis for those in the know. Let us show you the way (but please pay attention so you can find it yourself next time).



