The Loneliest Tree in the World

2.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
3.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
4.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
5.The Guardians of Our Planet
6.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
7.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
8.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
9.Jellied Eels, Anyone?
10.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
11.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
12.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
13.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
14.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
15.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
16.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
17.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest
18.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
19.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
20.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
21.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
22.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
23.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
24.Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
25.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Tucked away in a corner of London's Royal Botanic Gardens, the last of an ancient plant grows. Though it resembles a stumpy palm tree, the Encephalartos woodii is incredibly rare. In fact, it may well be the very last of its kind on Earth. Get to know this Jurassic cycad, the loneliest bachelor on Earth.
Location
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond TW9 3AB, UKFull Map
8 videos | 22 min
187 videos | 611 min
7 videos | 20 min
2 videos | 6 min