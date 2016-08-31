The Loneliest Tree in the World

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
3:29

2.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing

3.
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
4:23

3.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners

4.
Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
3:15

4.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest

5.
The Guardians of Our Planet
40:55

5.The Guardians of Our Planet

6.
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
2:43

6.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing

7.
Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
3:24

7.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence

8.
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
1:29

8.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

9.
Jellied Eels, Anyone?
3:04

9.Jellied Eels, Anyone?

10.
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
1:17

10.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey

11.
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
2:38

11.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots

12.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

12.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

13.
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
1:48

13.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender

14.
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
2:22

14.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World

15.
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
1:22

15.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

16.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

16.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

17.
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
2:46

17.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​

18.
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
1:13

18.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future

19.
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
1:13

19.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl

20.
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
1:15

20.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies

21.
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
1:10

21.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse

22.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

22.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

23.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

23.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

24.
Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
2:44

24.Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade

25.
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
1:26

25.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival

The Loneliest Tree in the World

Tucked away in a corner of London's Royal Botanic Gardens, the last of an ancient plant grows. Though it resembles a stumpy palm tree, the Encephalartos woodii is incredibly rare. In fact, it may well be the very last of its kind on Earth. Get to know this Jurassic cycad, the loneliest bachelor on Earth.

Location

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond TW9 3AB, UK

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:23
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
Up Next
3:15
Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
Up Next
40:55
The Guardians of Our Planet
Up Next
2:43
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:24
Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Up Next
3:04
Jellied Eels, Anyone?
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
2:38
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:48
Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
Up Next
2:22
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
2:46
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
2:44
Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival

Related Stories

Up Next
00:52
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:24
At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
2:20
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
1:06
Turning Precious Metals into Art
Up Next
1:06
Multi-Cultural By Design
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
1:06
London: Mushroom Beiju
Up Next
1:08
London: Jian Bing
Up Next
1:06
London: Guaca Fries
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables

Recommended Playlists

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

Great Big Story on Instagram

187 videos | 611 min

Green Living

7 videos | 20 min

The Climate for Change

2 videos | 6 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN