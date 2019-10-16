The Tailor Making Mariachis Look Their Best

He’s known as El Maestro. His real name is Jorge Tello. He’s a tailor whose specialty is making suits for mariachis. Tello’s traditional Mexican garments are handmade and exquisitely designed right down to the intricate embroidery. He works with his sister in his shop in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, known as the epicenter of the mariachi scene in the city.