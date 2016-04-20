A Cartoonist’s Life, Stripped Down

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
3:14

2.The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity

3.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

3.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

4.
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
3:41

4.There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library

5.
Rewriting the Superhero Story Through Cosplay
3:10

5.Rewriting the Superhero Story Through Cosplay

6.
Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis
2:21

6.Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis

7.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

7.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

8.
Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
4:56

8.Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News

9.
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
2:37

9.Using Movie Magic to Save Lives

10.
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
3:30

10.Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian

11.
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
2:47

11.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival

12.
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
1:14

12.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan

13.
Must Love Bugs
3:01

13.Must Love Bugs

14.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

15.
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
4:10

15.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms

16.
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
3:35

16.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck

17.
Tapping to His Own Beat
2:45

17.Tapping to His Own Beat

18.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

18.China’s City of Canals

19.
Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous
2:26

19.Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous

20.
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
2:30

20.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way

21.
How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
3:22

21.How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma

22.
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
2:36

22.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers

23.
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
3:38

23.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong

24.
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
3:04

24.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

25.
Acing Senior Year
3:14

25.Acing Senior Year

A Cartoonist’s Life, Stripped Down

Daniel Clowes' brand of funny verges on bleak. Over his 25-year career, through works like “Ghost World,” “Eightball” and “Wilson,” the cartoonist has lead the way for a new kind of comic hero, one that’s misanthropic, dry and on the outside of conventional norms. Now, with an Oscar nomination and features in places like GQ and The New Yorker, Clowes has been on the front lines of the new age of comics, bringing graphic novels to the big screen and to the wider public. This is the story of how one cartoonist changed an industry, as set to the unmistakable vocal stylings of Woody Harrelson.

Offbeat & Fun
Adventures
Profiles
Up Next
Up Next
3:14
The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
3:41
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
Up Next
3:10
Rewriting the Superhero Story Through Cosplay
Up Next
2:21
Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
4:56
Afghanistan’s Female Journalists Risk Their Lives to Tell the News
Up Next
2:37
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
Up Next
3:30
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
3:35
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
Up Next
2:45
Tapping to His Own Beat
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
2:26
Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
tatoo, ink, healing, artist
Up Next
3:22
How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
3:14
Acing Senior Year

Related Stories

Up Next
2:50
This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
Up Next
4:14
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
Up Next
2:59
Love & Other Bugs
Up Next
3:14
The Vultureman of Spain
Up Next
8:28
Ujimaa Medics Teaches Chicagoans How to Treat Gunshot Victims
Up Next
1:24
Russian Generals Loved Clear Cola
Up Next
2:39
The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
Up Next
1:03
The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Euljiro Nogari Alley: Seoul’s Cheap Night Out
Up Next
1:01
Euljiro Nogari Alley: Seoul’s Cheap Night Out
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
1:06
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
1:46
What It Feels Like to Be a Stormtrooper
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
3:54
Finding Freedom in the Swamp
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades
Up Next
2:10
The West African King in Canada
Up Next
2:53
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
Argosy Books Is New York City’s Oldest Bookstore
Up Next
1:08
Argosy Books Is New York City’s Oldest Bookstore
Up Next
1:05
Frozen By Fear: What It Feels Like to Get Smacked by Stage Fright
Up Next
2:46
‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest​
Up Next
3:27
Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves
Up Next
1:34
California’s Legendary Hearst Castle

Recommended Playlists

Squad Goals

8 videos | 20 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

In Their Words

2 videos | 6 min

Gute Reise

5 videos | 11 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
2:59
On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
3:39
Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
3:35
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
3:18
Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces
Up Next
1:46
The Last of the Seltzermen
Up Next
4:15
Living Alone on a Paradise Island
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
Up Next
2:31
What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom
Up Next
4:13
The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
2:25
This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
Up Next
1:49
Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
Up Next
1:13
The Humboldt Penguin Slides For Survival

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN