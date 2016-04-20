Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment

2.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3.We Found Lisa Frank!
4.The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons
5.Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker
6.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
7.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
8.Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
9.Building the World’s Largest Robot
10.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
11.The Valley of Tombs
12.Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat
13.Hanging on by a Hair
14.The Great Bagel Rivalry
15.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
16.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
17.Preserving Sacred Sounds
18.Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose
19.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
20.Infusing African Soul Into Sneakers
21.The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
22.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
23.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
24.For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
25.The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback
There’s no apartment in New York City more famous than Monica’s impossible rent-controlled, two-bedroom West Village digs. From the purple walls to the outdoor terrace, the “Friends” apartment became the quintessential ideal of everything New York could be. That’s all thanks to John Shaffner, the man responsible for creating the set of “Friends.” As a production designer, Shaffner has worked on 44 different series and 68 pilots, including “Dharma and Greg,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
Location
Burbank, CA, USAFull Map
6 videos | 25 min
8 videos | 20 min
2 videos | 54 min
10 videos | 29 min