Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

2.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

3.
We Found Lisa Frank!
3:31

3.We Found Lisa Frank!

4.
The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons
2:55

4.The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons

5.
Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker
3:46

5.Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker

6.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

6.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

7.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

7.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

8.
Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
2:21

8.Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’

9.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

9.Building the World’s Largest Robot

10.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

10.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

11.
The Valley of Tombs
1:14

11.The Valley of Tombs

12.
Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat
2:41

12.Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat

13.
Hanging on by a Hair
1:21

13.Hanging on by a Hair

14.
The Great Bagel Rivalry
3:08

14.The Great Bagel Rivalry

15.
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
2:07

15.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

16.
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
1:26

16.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

17.
Preserving Sacred Sounds
3:01

17.Preserving Sacred Sounds

18.
Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose
1:02

18.Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose

19.
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
2:55

19.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep

20.
Infusing African Soul Into Sneakers
2:28

20.Infusing African Soul Into Sneakers

21.
The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
2:39

21.The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse

22.
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
4:43

22.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

23.
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
2:48

23.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm

24.
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
2:57

24.For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home

25.
The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback
1:18

25.The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback

Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment

There’s no apartment in New York City more famous than Monica’s impossible rent-controlled, two-bedroom West Village digs. From the purple walls to the outdoor terrace, the “Friends” apartment became the quintessential ideal of everything New York could be. That’s all thanks to John Shaffner, the man responsible for creating the set of “Friends.” As a production designer, Shaffner has worked on 44 different series and 68 pilots, including “Dharma and Greg,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Burbank, CA, USA

Full Map

Snack Like It’s 1999

Still craving the sugary sweet cereals you ate when you were a kid in the ’90s? We found where you can still buy them. Relive the sweet memories.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
3:31
We Found Lisa Frank!
Up Next
2:55
The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons
Up Next
3:46
Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
2:21
Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
1:14
The Valley of Tombs
Up Next
2:41
Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat
Up Next
1:21
Hanging on by a Hair
Up Next
3:08
The Great Bagel Rivalry
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
3:01
Preserving Sacred Sounds
Up Next
1:02
Big Head. Full Heart. Can't Lose
Up Next
2:55
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
Up Next
2:28
Infusing African Soul Into Sneakers
Up Next
2:39
The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
1:18
The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback
Related Stories
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
14:30
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
Up Next
1:46
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
Up Next
2:33
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
Up Next
2:57
Hop Onboard the Shortest Flight in the World
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
2:23
No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen
Up Next
2:02
What It Feels Like To Scuba Dive In The Earth's Coldest Waters
Up Next
2:13
Giant Sculptures Decorate North Dakota’s Enchanted Highway
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
Up Next
2:34
The Master Matador Tailor
Up Next
1:57
The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:41
So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado
Up Next
3:32
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
Up Next
2:38
Cuba's Flying Pizzas
Up Next
2:43
The Teen Sneaker Dealer to the Rich and Famous
Up Next
2:22
A True Trojan: I Play College Football With No Sight
Up Next
4:20
Cheating Death, Choosing Life: Kite Surfing at 77
Up Next
1:29
Golden Eye: Meet the Striking Black Beauty Stick Insect
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Up Next
4:06
‘In a Heartbeat’ | If Great Big Story Made Fiction Award
Up Next
2:19
Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally

Recommended Playlists

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Squad Goals

8 videos | 20 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
2:11
Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:11
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:57
Sharp Cuts, Good Vibes: The Barbershop That Builds Community
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
21:55
Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man
Up Next
2:21
Accelerating the Car of the Future
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN