How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
8.China’s City of Canals
9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
10.The Volcano That Burns Blue
11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
24.The Art of Fishing With Birds
25.The Chili Cutters of China
26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Adolphe Sax will forever be remembered as the inventor of the saxophone. But his indelible mark on the music world almost never came to be. Amazingly, Sax escaped death not one, not two, but SEVEN times before he went on to change the history of music.
