How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone

Adolphe Sax will forever be remembered as the inventor of the saxophone. But his indelible mark on the music world almost never came to be. Amazingly, Sax escaped death not one, not two, but SEVEN times before he went on to change the history of music.

Location

Dinant, Belgium

