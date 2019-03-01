The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
2:26

2.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

3.
Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String
1:31

3.Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String

4.
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
16:47

4.Just Add Water | A Great Big Film

5.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

5.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

6.
The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
1:41

6.The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots

7.
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
1:00

7.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza

8.
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
5:48

8.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo

9.
Tokyo: Takoyaki
1:00

9.Tokyo: Takoyaki

10.
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
00:59

10.Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant

11.
Tokyo: Yakisoba
1:00

11.Tokyo: Yakisoba

12.
The Road to Invention
3:17

12.The Road to Invention

13.
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
3:17

13.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

14.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

14.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

15.
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
3:55

15.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers

16.
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
2:55

16.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper

17.
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
3:40

17.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness

18.
See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
2:30

18.See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future

19.
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
2:48

19.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet

20.
Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane
5:18

20.Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane

21.
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
2:42

21.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food

22.
In Japan, Floods Don’t Stand a Chance
1:06

22.In Japan, Floods Don’t Stand a Chance

23.
Dancing in the Dark
2:56

23.Dancing in the Dark

24.
The Grinch Who Created The Revolving Door
1:31

24.The Grinch Who Created The Revolving Door

25.
Thank 'Star Wars' For Laser Tag
2:48

25.Thank 'Star Wars' For Laser Tag

The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats

His best thinking happens during the third movement of Beethoven’s Fifth, in a gold-plated room and when he’s mere moments from death. He writes his name “Nakamats,” but that’s Dr. Nakamatsu to you. He’s dapper, 91 years young and holds over 3,500 patents. Take that, Thomas Edison!

Profiles

Location

Tokyo, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
1:31
Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String
Up Next
16:47
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
1:41
The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Yakisoba
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
3:17
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
3:55
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
Up Next
2:55
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:30
See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
Up Next
2:48
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
Up Next
5:18
Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
1:06
In Japan, Floods Don’t Stand a Chance
Up Next
2:56
Dancing in the Dark
Up Next
1:31
The Grinch Who Created The Revolving Door
Up Next
2:48
Thank 'Star Wars' For Laser Tag

Related Stories

In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands
Up Next
10:14
In Louisiana, a Photographer Captures the Disappearing Wetlands
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:39
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
2:36
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
concrete, global warming, science, bp
Up Next
4:31
The Carbon-Eating Concrete That’s Reducing Emissions By 70%
Up Next
4:12
The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico
Paper artist Felix Semper travels to Spain to reconnect with his heritage.
Up Next
5:23
An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain
Up Next
2:37
The Traveling Brandy Maker of France
Up Next
1:30
Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
Up Next
4:06
‘In a Heartbeat’ | If Great Big Story Made Fiction Award
siracha, hot sauce, chili paste, condiment
Up Next
3:32
The Secret to Sriracha Hot Sauce’s Success
Up Next
1:18
The Northern Bald Eagle Makes a Mighty Comeback
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
Up Next
2:08
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
Up Next
2:20
Fancy Some Chicken Pudding for Dessert?
Up Next
2:07
What It Feels Like To Parachute Into Wildfires
Up Next
3:08
The Great Bagel Rivalry
Up Next
1:19
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
Up Next
1:17
Out West in Jackson Hole ... China
Up Next
3:08
Journey to Justice: One Man’s Fight for Freedom
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
4:03
The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

208 videos | 665 min

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

Green Living

7 videos | 20 min

The Global Energy Challenge

3 videos | 10 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
4:04
Swimming in Toxic Water
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:22
This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
5:16
Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
3:58
Tiny Houses Give Homeless Veterans a Place to Call Home
Up Next
3:12
The Swordsmith to the Stars
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
making moves, dancer, dancing, jojo gomez
Up Next
5:04
Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
Up Next
3:07
These Scottish Sheep Chow Down on Seaweed
Up Next
2:26
Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
3:28
The President's Tailor Survived the Holocaust
Up Next
3:01
Preserving Sacred Sounds
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

terms

ad choices

branded content

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

terms

ad choices

branded content

New Privacy Policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN