The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats

2.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
3.Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String
4.Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
5.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
6.The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
7.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
8.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
9.Tokyo: Takoyaki
10.Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
11.Tokyo: Yakisoba
12.The Road to Invention
13.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
14.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
15.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
16.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
17.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
18.See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
19.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
20.Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane
21.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
22.In Japan, Floods Don’t Stand a Chance
23.Dancing in the Dark
24.The Grinch Who Created The Revolving Door
25.Thank 'Star Wars' For Laser Tag
His best thinking happens during the third movement of Beethoven’s Fifth, in a gold-plated room and when he’s mere moments from death. He writes his name “Nakamats,” but that’s Dr. Nakamatsu to you. He’s dapper, 91 years young and holds over 3,500 patents. Take that, Thomas Edison!
