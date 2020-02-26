Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art

In just one week, Yuya Nakanishi can produce a weapon any samurai would be proud to carry. The master swordsmith handcrafts Japanese swords of the finest quality—they don’t break or bend, and they gleam with perfection. We visit Nakanishi in Kyoto to see how he shapes chunks of watetsu (Japanese iron) into strong, beautiful blades.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.

Location

Kyoto, Japan

Full Map
