A Pouch In Need of Protection: The Matschie's Tree Kangaroo Climbs For Survival

This is the Matschie’s tree kangaroo. It's a rare marsupial that is extremely threatened. It spends most of its days up in the tree canopy and is so rare, it's only found in the mountainous rain forests of northeastern Papua New Guinea. Oil drilling and logging are destroying its native habitat and its fur has made it attractive for hunters.