Meet Wikipedia’s Resident Paleoartist

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
1:06

2.#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?

3.
Rebuilding Dinosaurs with the 'Skeleton Crew'
2:11

3.Rebuilding Dinosaurs with the 'Skeleton Crew'

4.
Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland
7:21

4.Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland

5.
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
4:26

5.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

6.
Must Love Bugs
3:01

6.Must Love Bugs

7.
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
2:49

7.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo

8.
Japan’s Town With No Waste
4:13

8.Japan’s Town With No Waste

9.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:05

9.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

10.
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
3:07

10.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice

11.
Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
6:31

11.Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive

12.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

12.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

13.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

13.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

14.
Battle of the Alpine Horns
2:24

14.Battle of the Alpine Horns

15.
A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy
1:14

15.A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy

16.
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
2:58

16.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time

17.
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
2:46

17.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food

18.
Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
1:45

18.Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?

19.
This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
5:41

19.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years

20.
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
3:16

20.The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club

21.
The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
2:15

21.The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe

22.
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
3:20

22.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

23.
Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Breakfast Legends
2:46

23.Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Breakfast Legends

24.
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
1:43

24.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old

25.
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
3:49

25.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse

Meet Wikipedia’s Resident Paleoartist

By day, Nobu Tamura is a scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. But after work, he moonlights as one of the most prolific Wikipedia illustrators in the world. If you've seen a dinosaur, ancient bird or prehistoric creature on the website, chances are Tamura's illustrations sit at the top of the page.

Location

Berkeley, CA, USA

Full Map
Up Next
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
1:06
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
2:11
Rebuilding Dinosaurs with the 'Skeleton Crew'
Up Next
7:21
Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
4:05
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Up Next
3:07
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
Up Next
6:31
Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:24
Battle of the Alpine Horns
Up Next
1:14
A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
1:45
Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
India’s Maratha Mandir Theater Has Been Screening DDLJ for Over 24 Years
Up Next
5:41
This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
2:15
The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Childhood Breakfast Foods
Up Next
2:46
Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Breakfast Legends
Up Next
1:43
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse

Related Stories

Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran
Up Next
1:46
Welcome To The ‘Museum of Death’
Up Next
1:07
London: Grilled Cheese Mulata
Up Next
3:14
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki
Up Next
4:02
Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki
Up Next
3:10
Rewriting the Superhero Story Through Cosplay
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
1:18
Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
Up Next
4:04
The Town That Straddles Two Countries
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
1:12
This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
Up Next
3:00
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
Up Next
1:17
This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:24
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
Up Next
2:45
The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:49
Who Put the Hole in the Donut?
Up Next
2:18
The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
Up Next
1:21
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Behind the Scenes of the Record Industry
Up Next
2:01
Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
Up Next
3:09
Throwback on a Comeback: The Last Cassette Tape Factory
Up Next
1:00
The Scorpion King
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea

Recommended Playlists

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

For Book Lovers Only

8 videos | 18 min

New York State of Mind

40 videos | 100 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.