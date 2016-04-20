Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet

GBSLogoWithName
Video
Ice climber Klemen Premrl has been to some of the most spectacular (and frigid) places on the globe. Recently, he and his climbing partner Tim Emmett scaled Helmcken Falls in British Columbia, eight hours north of Vancouver. To climb that stunning frozen waterfall, Premrl and Emmett maneuvered around dangerous overhangs and falling icicles the size of small cars in a bid to conquer one of the planet's most difficult ice climbing routes. Strap on your crampons and prepare for an ascent like no other.

