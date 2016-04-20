Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet

2.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
3.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
4.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
5.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
6.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
7.On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers
8.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
9.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
10.The Mystical Boiling River of the Amazon
11.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
12.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
13.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
14.Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair
15.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
16.Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
17.The Massasauga Rattlesnake: A Victim of Fear
18.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
19.Meet the King of Fake Cash
20.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
21.This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time
22.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
23.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
24.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
25.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
Ice climber Klemen Premrl has been to some of the most spectacular (and frigid) places on the globe. Recently, he and his climbing partner Tim Emmett scaled Helmcken Falls in British Columbia, eight hours north of Vancouver. To climb that stunning frozen waterfall, Premrl and Emmett maneuvered around dangerous overhangs and falling icicles the size of small cars in a bid to conquer one of the planet's most difficult ice climbing routes. Strap on your crampons and prepare for an ascent like no other.
7 videos | 19 min
15 videos | 45 min
5 videos | 11 min
6 videos | 13 min