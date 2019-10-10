The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

2.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
3.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
4.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
5.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
6.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
7.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez's Chaotic Sound
8.Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music
9.In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
10.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
11.Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
12.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
13.The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
14.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
15.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
16.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
17.Unlikely Emcees: The Muslim Hip-Hop Artists Bridging Worlds
18.The Reinvention Of Drezus
19.Feel The Flow: Finding Yourself Through Hip-Hop
20.Zulu P Represent!
21.The Only B-Girl in Alaska
22.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
23.Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
24.Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It’s Harvested)
25.Lima: Leche De Tigre
What do Skrillex, David Bowie, Salt-N-Pepa and basically every drum and bass track have in common? They've all used the Amen break, a four-bar drum solo that has become the most sampled loop in music history. Recorded in 1969, the six second sample originates from the song “Amen, Brother” by The Winstons, a funk and soul group from Washington, D.C. For many years, the solo was buried deep in musical archives—that is until hip-hop pioneer Lou Flores, aka “Breakbeat Lou,” featured it on his compilation, “The Ultimate Breaks and Beats.” Once producers caught wind of the solo, it took off, going on to change music forever.
