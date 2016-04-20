Dive into This Museum Under the Waves

2.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
3.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
4.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
5.An Underwater City for the Dead
6.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
7.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
8.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
9.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
10.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
11.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
12.Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future
13.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
14.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
15.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
16.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
17.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
18.Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
19.Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
20.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
21.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
22.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
23.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
24.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
25.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Cancun, Mexico, and the Yucatan Peninsula are a vacationer’s paradise. But the picturesque Caribbean waters that surround these destinations are under considerable environmental stress. Enter the Museo Subacuatico de Arte, a museum of underwater sculptures built from concrete that is hospitable to coral and algae growth. Over time, these works of art will slowly transform into a thriving reef ecosystem.
Location
Cancún, Quintana Roo, MexicoFull Map
10 videos | 29 min
7 videos | 21 min
5 videos | 18 min
3 videos | 12 min