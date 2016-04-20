Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle

Hidden in the jungle of Myanmar, more than 1,000 pagodas adorned with Buddhas and celestial beings break up the foliage. Nyaung Ohak and the ruins of Shwe Inn Thein are home to these sacred towers, which date back to around the fourteenth century. While local Buddhists are working to preserve this sacred ground, many of the towers are slowly crumbling away.