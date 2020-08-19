The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing

Growing up, Dajae never saw anyone like her represented in the world of STEM. But after attending Missouri University of Science and Technology as a college athlete, she pursued her love for engineering. Today, she’s an engineer at the NASA facility in Pasadena, California, working hard to ensure that other young women are given the opportunities to pursue their own careers in STEM. Using music, she rhymes and raps about math and science, making STEM fun and accessible for the next generation.

