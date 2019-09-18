How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

Skylines are soaring higher and higher, and cities are awash in concrete. But world-famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is bucking the urban trends. He is designing low-rise buildings and using sustainable, locally-sourced materials like wood and bamboo. We visit Kuma in Tokyo to talk about the philosophy behind his design and marvel at the natural beauty of his work.



This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.