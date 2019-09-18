How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
2:57

2.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo

3.
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
1:46

3.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy

4.
Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
2:34

4.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan

5.
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
2:24

5.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule

6.
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
5:40

6.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

7.
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
3:37

7.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

8.
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
1:39

8.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa

9.
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
2:54

9.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea

10.
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
5:15

10.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians

11.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

11.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

12.
How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
1:46

12.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success

13.
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
2:12

13.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

14.
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
1:56

14.The Mystery of Rabbit Island

15.
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
3:01

15.Protecting Endangered Vegetables

16.
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
3:31

16.In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail

17.
Saving Singapore’s Architectural History, One Building at a Time
3:22

17.Saving Singapore’s Architectural History, One Building at a Time

18.
The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
3:57

18.The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future

19.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

19.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

20.
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
3:40

20.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness

21.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

21.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

22.
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
2:36

22.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine

23.
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
2:17

23.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting

24.
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
2:28

24.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

25.
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
3:37

25.The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future

How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

Skylines are soaring higher and higher, and cities are awash in concrete. But world-famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is bucking the urban trends. He is designing low-rise buildings and using sustainable, locally-sourced materials like wood and bamboo. We visit Kuma in Tokyo to talk about the philosophy behind his design and marvel at the natural beauty of his work.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.

Tech & Science

Location

Tokyio, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:57
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
2:34
Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
3:37
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
1:46
How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
3:31
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
Up Next
3:22
Saving Singapore’s Architectural History, One Building at a Time
Up Next
3:57
The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
2:17
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future

Related Stories

Up Next
3:17
More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive
Up Next
3:01
The School Where Samurai Learn the Trade
Up Next
2:50
Creating Exquisite Kimonos Dipped in Mud
Up Next
2:42
The Sustainable and Empowering Bamboo Bikes of Ghana
Up Next
3:58
The Last Master Scissor Craftsman in Japan
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
3:34
The Man Who Was Godzilla
Up Next
2:20
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
3:29
The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:21
55 Generations of Sake: One Family's Sacred Art
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
2:59
The Brothers Revolutionizing Japanese Jazz
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Up Next
2:34
Japan’s Radiant Delicacy
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
Up Next
1:29
The Sistine Chapel of Sewage

Recommended Playlists

branded

In Their Words

2 videos | 6 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:05
The Ocean's Nightlight
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:42
Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN