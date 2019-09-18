How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

2.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
3.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
4.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
5.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
6.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
7.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
8.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
9.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
10.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
11.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
12.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
13.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
14.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
15.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
16.In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
17.Saving Singapore’s Architectural History, One Building at a Time
18.The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
19.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
20.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
21.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
22.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
23.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
24.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
25.The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Skylines are soaring higher and higher, and cities are awash in concrete. But world-famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is bucking the urban trends. He is designing low-rise buildings and using sustainable, locally-sourced materials like wood and bamboo. We visit Kuma in Tokyo to talk about the philosophy behind his design and marvel at the natural beauty of his work.
