Video
An Underwater City for the Dead

The Neptune Memorial Reef is an eternal resting place for ocean lovers that’s entirely underwater. Cremated remains are mixed with cement and formed into placements that are added to the underwater city. The reef is open to the public so families can dive down to visit their loved ones on the sea bottom.

Find out more about the Neptune Society at NeptuneSociety.com.

Location

Miami, FL, USA

