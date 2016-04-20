The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man

2.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
3.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
4.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
5.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
6.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
7.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
8.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
9.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
10.Building the World’s Largest Telescope
11.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
12.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
13.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
14.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
15.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
16.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
17.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
18.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
19.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
20.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
21.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
22.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
23.Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
24.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
25.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
This is the story of a dream—a distinctly American dream—one of wide-open skies, staking one’s claim, and owning one’s destiny. Ed Keeylocko was born into the Jim Crow South, so he, like so many pioneers before, headed West. He was not seeking gold or grazing land, though—Ed sought a haven. So he built a town, by hand, entirely by himself. Welcome to Cowtown Keeylocko.
