The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

2.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

3.
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
2:34

3.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

4.
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
2:22

4.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

5.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

5.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

6.
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
6:44

6.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food

7.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

7.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

8.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

8.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

9.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

9.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

10.
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
2:51

10.Building the World’s Largest Telescope

11.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

11.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

12.
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
2:56

12.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera

13.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

13.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

14.
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
4:00

14.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison

15.
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
2:39

15.How Falconry Shaped the English Language

16.
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
2:12

16.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker

17.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

17.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

18.
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
2:34

18.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

19.
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
1:51

19.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory

20.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

20.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

21.
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
2:46

21.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need

22.
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
2:20

22.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry

23.
Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
2:51

23.Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police

24.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

24.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

25.
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
3:00

25.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations

The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man

This is the story of a dream—a distinctly American dream—one of wide-open skies, staking one’s claim, and owning one’s destiny. Ed Keeylocko was born into the Jim Crow South, so he, like so many pioneers before, headed West. He was not seeking gold or grazing land, though—Ed sought a haven. So he built a town, by hand, entirely by himself. Welcome to Cowtown Keeylocko.

Location

Tucson, AZ 85735, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
2:39
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
Up Next
2:12
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
1:51
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:51
Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations

Related Stories

Up Next
2:37
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
Up Next
2:59
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
2:14
The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Helping New Moms Find Support and Community
Up Next
4:55
Helping New Moms Find Support and Community
Up Next
2:12
Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
Up Next
2:34
The Master Matador Tailor
Up Next
2:24
Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
Up Next
2:46
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
Up Next
2:14
Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
Up Next
2:52
How to Run Away and Join the Circus
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
3:00
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
Up Next
2:36
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites

Recommended Playlists

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

Pursuits of Passion

3 videos | 11 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN