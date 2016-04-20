The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man

This is the story of a dream—a distinctly American dream—one of wide-open skies, staking one’s claim, and owning one’s destiny. Ed Keeylocko was born into the Jim Crow South, so he, like so many pioneers before, headed West. He was not seeking gold or grazing land, though—Ed sought a haven. So he built a town, by hand, entirely by himself. Welcome to Cowtown Keeylocko.