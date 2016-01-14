GBSLogoWithName
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man

"On sale now!" "Best offer today only!" You have definitely seen those weird floppy inflatable men on roadsides around the country. But did you know these spineless vinyl shills have a real back story? We delve into the history of advertisings most dynamic pitchmen.

Culture
Profiles

Location

Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago

