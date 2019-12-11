How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs
1:06

2.Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs

3.
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
2:41

3.A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water

4.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

4.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

5.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

5.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

6.
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
2:49

6.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner

7.
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
3:31

7.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing

8.
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
2:50

8.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon

9.
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
3:03

9.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch

10.
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
2:38

10.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak

11.
Swinging Fore Gold in Nepal
2:09

11.Swinging Fore Gold in Nepal

12.
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
2:23

12.Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper

13.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

13.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

14.
What It Feels Like to Rocket Down a Mountain
2:11

14.What It Feels Like to Rocket Down a Mountain

15.
What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
1:47

15.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.

16.
Searching for Answers on Blood Road
2:19

16.Searching for Answers on Blood Road

17.
The World On His Back
2:05

17.The World On His Back

18.
One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way
2:50

18.One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way

19.
Cheating Death, Choosing Life: Kite Surfing at 77
4:20

19.Cheating Death, Choosing Life: Kite Surfing at 77

20.
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
23:09

20.Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane

21.
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
2:49

21.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo

22.
How Superman Busted The KKK
2:09

22.How Superman Busted The KKK

23.
Woven into the Future
:30

23.Woven into the Future

24.
New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
3:10

24.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology

25.
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
23:52

25.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2

How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg

In 2008, Monster Mike Schultz, a pro snowmobile racer, had his left leg amputated above the knee. Seven months later, he was zooming around on a dirt bike wearing a prosthetic leg that he designed and built himself. Today, the action sports star is at the top of his game—winning medals in motocross and snocross at the X Games and in snowboarding at the Paralympics. And he is using his ingenuity to help other athletes reach their full potential through his company, BioDapt.

This Great Big Story was made possible by GEICO.

Sports & Action

Location

St. Cloud, Minnesota

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
1:06
Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs
Up Next
2:41
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
2:49
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
2:50
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
Up Next
2:38
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
Up Next
2:09
Swinging Fore Gold in Nepal
Up Next
2:23
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:11
What It Feels Like to Rocket Down a Mountain
Up Next
1:47
What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
Up Next
2:19
Searching for Answers on Blood Road
Up Next
2:05
The World On His Back
Up Next
2:50
One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way
Up Next
4:20
Cheating Death, Choosing Life: Kite Surfing at 77
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Busted The KKK
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future
Up Next
3:10
New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
Up Next
23:52
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2

Related Stories

Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
2:47
All Hail King Tonino, the Island Royal
Up Next
2:33
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:20
Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
Up Next
1:34
Stuff Your Mouth Full of Grapes: How the World Rings In the New Year
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
Up Next
2:55
Deciphering the Secret Language of Whales
Up Next
2:49
Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
Up Next
2:45
The Cake That Keeps On Spinning
Up Next
2:37
Explore the Majestic Sandstone of Vermilion Cliffs
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
1:06
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
2:48
When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi
Up Next
7:08
Changing Cities With Compassion
cafe de olla, mexico, coffee, panela, boil, jaggery, cinnamon
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Mexico
Up Next
2:56
Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
6:01
Protecting the Future of Florida's Sea Turtles | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Up Next
2:52
Breaking the Sound Barrier With NYC's Twin DJs

Recommended Playlists

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

10 videos | 32 min

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

See. Good. Daily.

7 videos | 19 min

The Splendor of Sri Lanka

3 videos | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN