Great Big Story
Video
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland

False morel mushrooms are poisonous and potentially lethal if not prepared properly. Still, people in Finland love to eat them. Why? It comes down to taste, of course. And these nutty mushrooms are insanely delicious. We go foraging in the forest for false morels with chef Kim Mikkola. Then he prepares them for us back at his Michelin-starred restaurant in Helsinki. The process is painstaking. But it must be followed so people can safely enjoy this traditional delicacy.

Food & Drink

Location

Helsinki, Finland

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
