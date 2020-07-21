These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland

2.Desserts Around the World, From Chicken Pudding to Cake-On-a-Spit
3.How People Drink Soup Around the World
4.The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
5.Why the Sauna Scene in Lapland Is the Hottest in the World
6.Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
7.Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
8.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
9.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
10.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
11.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
12.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
13.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
14.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
15.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
16.In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
17.A Spirited Journey to Kyoto’s Most Isolated Restaurant
18.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
19.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
20.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
21.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
22.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
23.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
24.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
25.The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
False morel mushrooms are poisonous and potentially lethal if not prepared properly. Still, people in Finland love to eat them. Why? It comes down to taste, of course. And these nutty mushrooms are insanely delicious. We go foraging in the forest for false morels with chef Kim Mikkola. Then he prepares them for us back at his Michelin-starred restaurant in Helsinki. The process is painstaking. But it must be followed so people can safely enjoy this traditional delicacy.
