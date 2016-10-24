Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police

In Nanaimo, Canada, the police keep the peace and promote the law like anywhere else, but they also have another important job: promoting positivity. Officers are issuing "positive tickets" to local youth caught in the act of doing good. The sense of community fostered by the program is working, and its reach extending around the world. With over a million positive tickets served worldwide so far, these officers are having an impact well beyond Canada’s borders.

A Great Big Story made in collaboration with Canada Keep Exploring.