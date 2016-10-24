Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police

2.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
3.A Century of Keeping Movies Alive
4.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
5.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
6.A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
7.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
8.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
9.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
10.Mewsic To Meow Ears
11.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
12.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
13.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
14.The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
15.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
16.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
17.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
18.This Family’s a Real Circus
19.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
20.Must Love Bugs
21.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
22.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
23.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
24.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
25.Photographing Liquid Mountains
In Nanaimo, Canada, the police keep the peace and promote the law like anywhere else, but they also have another important job: promoting positivity. Officers are issuing "positive tickets" to local youth caught in the act of doing good. The sense of community fostered by the program is working, and its reach extending around the world. With over a million positive tickets served worldwide so far, these officers are having an impact well beyond Canada’s borders.
A Great Big Story made in collaboration with Canada Keep Exploring.
Location
Nanaimo, BC, CanadaFull Map
3 videos | 13 min
6 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 5 min
3 videos | 5 min