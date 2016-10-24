Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

2.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

3.
A Century of Keeping Movies Alive
2:42

3.A Century of Keeping Movies Alive

4.
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
3:00

4.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations

5.
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
2:37

5.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World

6.
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
2:59

6.A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology

7.
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
2:35

7.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women

8.
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
2:46

8.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life

9.
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
2:47

9.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon

10.
Mewsic To Meow Ears
2:08

10.Mewsic To Meow Ears

11.
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
3:01

11.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon

12.
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
2:28

12.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation

13.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

13.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

14.
The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
2:03

14.The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective

15.
The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
2:14

15.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water

16.
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
2:52

16.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder

17.
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
2:21

17.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years

18.
This Family’s a Real Circus
2:02

18.This Family’s a Real Circus

19.
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
2:49

19.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music

20.
Must Love Bugs
3:01

20.Must Love Bugs

21.
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
3:20

21.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

22.
Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
2:12

22.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia

23.
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
27:13

23.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town

24.
Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
3:00

24.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing

25.
Photographing Liquid Mountains
6:01

25.Photographing Liquid Mountains

Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police

In Nanaimo, Canada, the police keep the peace and promote the law like anywhere else, but they also have another important job: promoting positivity. Officers are issuing "positive tickets" to local youth caught in the act of doing good. The sense of community fostered by the program is working, and its reach extending around the world. With over a million positive tickets served worldwide so far, these officers are having an impact well beyond Canada’s borders.

A Great Big Story made in collaboration with Canada Keep Exploring.

Location

Nanaimo, BC, Canada

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
2:42
A Century of Keeping Movies Alive
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
2:37
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
Up Next
2:59
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:03
The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
Up Next
2:14
The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:21
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:12
Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
Up Next
27:13
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
Up Next
3:00
Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains

Related Stories

Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
23:33
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
4:42
Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:34
The Master Matador Tailor
Up Next
2:24
Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
Up Next
2:33
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
Up Next
2:46
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:14
Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
Up Next
2:52
How to Run Away and Join the Circus
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
2:19
These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
Up Next
3:00
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
Up Next
2:36
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
Up Next
1:18
Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
Up Next
2:52
Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
Up Next
3:47
Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
Up Next
2:30
How an Innovative Community Experiment Revitalized a Seoul Neighborhood
Up Next
2:41
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
Up Next
3:58
Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
Up Next
2:33
Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad

Recommended Playlists

Art of Cold

3 videos | 13 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Discover Georgia

2 videos | 5 min

Problem Solvers

3 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN