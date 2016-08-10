Got a Pest Problem? Call the Quack Squad

They’re short, they waddle, and they’re coming to eat the snails. Meet the quack squad, nature’s very own pest control. Every morning, duck farmer Denzel Metthys releases over 1,000 Indian Runner ducks on the Vergenoegd Winery in South Africa. Trained to march in a long line en route to the vineyard, these ducks mean business.