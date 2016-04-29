Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

Remember 'Gullah Gullah Island,' the beloved Nick Jr. television show from the '90s? Well, while the island is a fictional place, the culture and people that inspired the show are real. The kids program is based on the traditions of the Gullah Geechee people, direct descendants of enslaved West Africans who created a unique culture and regional dialect that has been passed on through generations.