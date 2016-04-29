Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

2.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
3.Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
4.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
5.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
6.Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater
7.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
8.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
9.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
10.Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
11.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
12.The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
13.Dancing Among the Clouds
14.Tatatau in the Cook Islands
15.China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
16.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
17.Food, Family and Culture in Ghana
18.A Cultural Tour of Ghana
19.Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
20.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
21.Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
22.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
23.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
24.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
25.Singing the Tokyo Blues
Remember 'Gullah Gullah Island,' the beloved Nick Jr. television show from the '90s? Well, while the island is a fictional place, the culture and people that inspired the show are real. The kids program is based on the traditions of the Gullah Geechee people, direct descendants of enslaved West Africans who created a unique culture and regional dialect that has been passed on through generations.
