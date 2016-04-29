Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
2:08

2.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons

3.
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
2:34

3.Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code

4.
An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
6:20

4.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men

5.
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
1:57

5.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

6.
Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater
3:08

6.Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater

7.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

7.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

8.
How People Take Their Tea Around the World
17:49

8.How People Take Their Tea Around the World

9.
Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
3:55

9.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair

10.
Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
3:14

10.Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks

11.
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
2:46

11.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life

12.
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
2:34

12.The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki

13.
Dancing Among the Clouds
2:33

13.Dancing Among the Clouds

14.
Tatatau in the Cook Islands
3:00

14.Tatatau in the Cook Islands

15.
China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
2:44

15.China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering

16.
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
4:41

16.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

17.
Food, Family and Culture in Ghana
1:03

17.Food, Family and Culture in Ghana

18.
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
1:06

18.A Cultural Tour of Ghana

19.
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
1:06

19.Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present

20.
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
5:33

20.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation

21.
Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
3:08

21.Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years

22.
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
2:41

22.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art

23.
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
2:29

23.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture

24.
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
2:26

24.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

25.
Singing the Tokyo Blues
3:07

25.Singing the Tokyo Blues

Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

Remember 'Gullah Gullah Island,' the beloved Nick Jr. television show from the '90s? Well, while the island is a fictional place, the culture and people that inspired the show are real. The kids program is based on the traditions of the Gullah Geechee people, direct descendants of enslaved West Africans who created a unique culture and regional dialect that has been passed on through generations.

Location

Georgetown, SC 29440, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:08
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
Up Next
2:34
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
Up Next
6:20
An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
3:08
Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
How People Take Their Tea Around the World
Up Next
17:49
How People Take Their Tea Around the World
Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
Up Next
3:55
Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
Up Next
3:14
Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:34
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
3:00
Tatatau in the Cook Islands
Up Next
2:44
China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Food, Family and Culture in Ghana
Up Next
1:03
Food, Family and Culture in Ghana
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
Up Next
1:06
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:06
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
5:33
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
Up Next
3:08
Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
Up Next
2:41
A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues

Related Stories

Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
3:10
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
Up Next
3:37
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
Up Next
5:10
This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
Up Next
3:29
Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
Up Next
2:12
The Legend Of 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple'
Up Next
2:23
This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
4:16
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
3:30
Saving Languages From Extinction
Up Next
3:31
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
Up Next
3:34
The City of Glass
Up Next
5:08
Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
Up Next
3:11
Decked Out in Wedding Silver
Up Next
3:17
More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
2:08
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
Up Next
1:22
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Up Next
2:25
This Man Runs a Micronation of 32 People
Up Next
2:21
Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
2:20
Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith

Recommended Playlists

latin america, peru, mexico, bolivia, argentina, chile, costa rica, ecuador, costa rica, cuba, dominicana

Stories from Latin America

63 videos | 161 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Over the Moon and Back

13 videos | 58 min

Squad Goals

5 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.