The Clown Face Registry of the UK

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
2:00

2.With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It

3.
Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
2:01

3.Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry

4.
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
1:51

4.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department

5.
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
1:45

5.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’

6.
Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
2:59

6.Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques

7.
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
2:39

7.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors

8.
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
4:39

8.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

9.
The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
3:43

9.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World

10.
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
2:51

10.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM

11.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

11.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

12.
The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
2:15

12.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man

13.
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
2:34

13.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

14.
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
2:22

14.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

15.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

15.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

16.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

16.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

17.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

17.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

18.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

18.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

19.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

19.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

20.
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
2:56

20.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera

21.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

21.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

22.
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
4:00

22.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison

23.
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
2:39

23.How Falconry Shaped the English Language

24.
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
1:06

24.#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?

25.
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
2:12

25.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker

The Clown Face Registry of the UK

Clowns: love them or hate ‘em, their funny faces are serious business. So serious, in fact, that in England there is an official registry to document and track a clown’s unique makeup. Just as no two people have the same look, no two clowns wear the exact same makeup. No joke, there is even a person responsible for painting every face onto a tiny ceramic egg.

Location

Somerset, UK

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:00
With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
Behind the Scenes of the Record Industry
Up Next
2:01
Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
2:59
Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:43
The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
Up Next
2:51
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
2:15
The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
2:39
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
1:06
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
2:12
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker

Related Stories

Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
1:51
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:51
Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
2:37
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
2:14
The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
2:12
Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
Jultagi: In Korea, Training to Become a Tightrope Clown
Up Next
9:50
The Art of Becoming a Tightrope Clown
Up Next
2:34
The Master Matador Tailor
Up Next
2:24
Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch

Recommended Playlists

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 28 min

Barrier-Breaking Women

14 videos | 43 min

National Doctor Day

In Appreciation of Healthcare Heroes

10 videos | 28 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.