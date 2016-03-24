The Reinvention Of Drezus

2.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
4.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
5.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
6.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
7.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
8.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
11.Meet the King of Fake Cash
12.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
13.Hip-Hop and Horses
14.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
15.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
16.The Snowshoe Storyteller
17.The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
18.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
19.Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music
20.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
21.How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
22.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
23.Moving To Higher Ground
24.The 100% Real, No BS, Absolutely Honest and True Story Behind Snake Oil
25.Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
Drezus is a First Nations rapper who combines the traditions of his culture with hip hop. Once involved with drugs and violence, Drezus says music helped him turn his life around, and he hopes his art will inspire his people. Send it up to a true god.
