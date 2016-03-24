Quantcast
The Reinvention Of Drezus

Drezus is a First Nations rapper who combines the traditions of his culture with hip hop. Once involved with drugs and violence, Drezus says music helped him turn his life around, and he hopes his art will inspire his people. ​Send it up​ to a true god​.

Profiles

Location

Calgary, AB, Canada

