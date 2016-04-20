Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule

Nothing beats a home-cooked meal, especially when that home-cooking is a hearty plate from the kitchen of a loving grandmother. Restauranter Jody Scaravella knows this better than anyone—for the past decade, he's relied solely on older women cooking their most tradition-rich meals to staff the kitchen of his restaurant, Enoteca Maria. It all started with Italian grandmas, but has since expanded to include dozens of women from places such as Argentina, Algeria, Syria, Bulgaria, Japan, Greece, and Sri Lanka. If you can't have your own grandmother's cooking, this is the next best thing.