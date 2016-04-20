Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

Deep under the bedrock in Realmonte, Sicily, one of Europe's largest salt mines holds more than a few surprises. Twisting through 62 miles of tunnels, this mine produces around 500,000 tons of salt every year. Naturally occurring rings that date back millions of years give color and pattern to the walls. It even boasts a cathedral carved into the earth that is big enough to fit 800 worshipers.