Video
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru

Originally built by the Incas, the manmade salt pans in Maras, Peru, have endured for over 500 years. Beneath the Qaqawiñay mountains runs a salty fresh spring, which empties into 3,000 mountainside pools. The sun heats them, evaporating the water and leaving the natural salt crystals behind. Each pool is still hand-mined, much the same as when the Incas were there. On this breathtaking hillside, it's easy to marvel at Mother Nature and the ingenuity of humankind.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Maras, Peru

