Video
A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth

Thailand's Sanctuary of Truth is a modern day marvel, made entirely of wood without the use of a single nail. Built using ancient carving techniques, the religious shrine has been under construction since 1981, with teams of dedicated architects continually working to finish out the plans of its creator. Originally commissioned by a Thai millionaire intent on keeping traditional craftsmanship alive, the structure is now considered to be a religious shrine, a cultural monument and a work of art, all in one. Welcome to the Sanctuary of Truth, a divine masterpiece in the making.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Thailand to Thailand and check out the best hotels in Thailand, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Location

Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

