The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age

To hang with Lee “Scratch” Perry is to spend time with an out-of-this-world creative force. In addition to launching the careers of artists like Bob Marley, the musician and producer left his fingerprints all over the creation of music genres like reggae, dub, punk rock and hip-hop with his imaginative use of technology. Now in his 80s, this sonic pioneer continues to push musical boundaries by incorporating new computer technology into his live performances.



