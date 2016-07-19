The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age

2.A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
3.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
4.Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee
5.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
6.Meet Philadelphia’s First Family of Squeezeboxes
7.Singing the Tokyo Blues
8.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
9.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
10.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
11.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
12.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
13.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
14.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
15.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
16.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
17.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
18.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
19.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
20.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
21.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
22.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
23.Building Hollywood's Monsters by Hand
24.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
25.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
To hang with Lee “Scratch” Perry is to spend time with an out-of-this-world creative force. In addition to launching the careers of artists like Bob Marley, the musician and producer left his fingerprints all over the creation of music genres like reggae, dub, punk rock and hip-hop with his imaginative use of technology. Now in his 80s, this sonic pioneer continues to push musical boundaries by incorporating new computer technology into his live performances.
This totally awesome great big story is a paid contribution from Intel. For more stories on technology that pushes creativity, check out our playlist.
10 videos | 30 min
15 videos | 45 min
5 videos | 15 min
3 videos | 10 min