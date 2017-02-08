GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

For the past 40 years, Kathy Streeter has been a seal and sea lion trainer. During that time, she has learned that seals are as intelligent as dolphins, if not more so. Because of this, Streeter tries to enrich their lives with as many activities as she can throughout the day. This entails training sessions with food in which the animals learn specific behaviors, but it also includes play sessions where the animals dictate the rules of the game. You're not likely to see this anywhere else.

Location

Boston, MA, USA

Full Map

SO YOU WANT TO BE A CODE BREAKER? HERE’S HOW

Never leave another puzzle unsolved or another code uncracked. Hone your codebreaking skills with help from these places, books, movies and games.

