The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

2.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
3.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
4.The Man, the Myth, the Cube
5.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
6.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
7.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
8.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
9.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
10.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
11.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
12.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
13.A Cat Video Worth Watching
14.The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
15.Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
16.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
17.One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
18.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
19.The Dark Side of the Coop
20.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
21.At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
22.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
23.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
24.How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
25.The Birdman of Idaho
For the past 40 years, Kathy Streeter has been a seal and sea lion trainer. During that time, she has learned that seals are as intelligent as dolphins, if not more so. Because of this, Streeter tries to enrich their lives with as many activities as she can throughout the day. This entails training sessions with food in which the animals learn specific behaviors, but it also includes play sessions where the animals dictate the rules of the game. You're not likely to see this anywhere else.
