The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits

Related Videos
2.
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
2:26

2.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer

3.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

3.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

4.
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
3:24

4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion

5.
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
1:46

5.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler

6.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

6.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

7.
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
2:06

7.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle

8.
Snowboarding Without the Snow
2:51

8.Snowboarding Without the Snow

9.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

9.A Love to the Moon and Back

10.
This Apex Predator Needs a Roaring Comeback
1:17

10.This Apex Predator Needs a Roaring Comeback

11.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

11.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

12.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

12.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

13.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

13.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

14.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

14.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

15.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

15.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

16.
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
10:58

16.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”

17.
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
3:10

17. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming

18.
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
19:11

18.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love

19.
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
2:01

19.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques

20.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

20.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

21.
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
4:13

21.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

22.
Out of Tragedy in Orlando, Love Rises, With Jay Shetty
3:25

22.Out of Tragedy in Orlando, Love Rises, With Jay Shetty

23.
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
7:58

23.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change

24.
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
1:58

24.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

25.
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
1:40

25.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth

26.
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
2:07

26.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits

Talk about threading the needle in more ways than one. If it wasn’t for Jo Thompson, the first manned mission to land on the moon could have ended in disaster. She was part of a team of elite seamstresses employed by ILC Dover—a company famous for making Playtex bras—to sew spacesuits for Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. The job was technical, and the pressure was intense. Precision was literally a matter of life and death⁠—one errant needle hole, even a tiny prick, would have compromised the spacesuits. To this day, Thompson is proud of her role in the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing. We join her at her Delaware home to talk sewing and space exploration.

Profiles
