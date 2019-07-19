The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits

2.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
3.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
6.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
7.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
8.Snowboarding Without the Snow
9.A Love to the Moon and Back
10.This Apex Predator Needs a Roaring Comeback
11.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
12.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
13.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
14.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
15.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
16.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
17. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
18.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
19.Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
20.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
21.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
22.Out of Tragedy in Orlando, Love Rises, With Jay Shetty
23.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
24.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
25.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
26.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Talk about threading the needle in more ways than one. If it wasn’t for Jo Thompson, the first manned mission to land on the moon could have ended in disaster. She was part of a team of elite seamstresses employed by ILC Dover—a company famous for making Playtex bras—to sew spacesuits for Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. The job was technical, and the pressure was intense. Precision was literally a matter of life and death—one errant needle hole, even a tiny prick, would have compromised the spacesuits. To this day, Thompson is proud of her role in the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing. We join her at her Delaware home to talk sewing and space exploration.
10 videos | 29 min
10 videos | 29 min
4 videos | 13 min
6 videos | 18 min