2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
3.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
4.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
5.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
6.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
7.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
8.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
9.An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
10.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
11.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
12.The Spinach King Of South Africa
13.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
14.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
15.Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
16.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
17.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
18.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
19.Breaking Fast in Tunisia
20.Breaking Fast in England
21.Queens: Coconut Pancakes
22.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
23.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
24.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
25. Queens: Torta Puma
26.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
It is one of the great big disputes of our times. We’re talking about the origin of thousand island dressing. Some of you might say, well, isn’t it from Thousand Islands? The picturesque region in upstate New York? And, well, you would be right. Wow. You really know your salad dressing as well as your geography! But who invented thousand island dressing? That’s where it gets tricky. There are two competing narratives. Both are compelling. Here, we present both sides, and leave it up to you to decide. One thing we can all agree on—thousand island dressing is creamy, tangy deliciousness.
