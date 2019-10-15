The Secret to Sriracha Hot Sauce’s Success

2.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
3.Lima: Leche De Tigre
4.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
5.One Man’s Journey From Refugee to Mayor
6.Fear the Reaper: Breeding the World’s Hottest Pepper
7.Dancing for His Life
8.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
9.Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
10.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
11.Reclaiming His Role in Life: A Refugee's Return to the Stage
12.Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee
13.These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
14.How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
15.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
16.Step Into Your Power With Fitness Phenomenon Robin Arzon
17.Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
18.The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
19.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
20.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
21.Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
22.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
23.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
24.The 14-Year-Old CEO
25.An Underwater City for the Dead
David Tran is the man to thank for the Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce you douse your scrambled eggs with every morning. You know the stuff. Red bottle with a green cap and a rooster on the front—plus five languages on the bottle—this simple sauce connects people from different cultures and backgrounds. “It never occurred to me that our hot sauce could get so much attention and acceptance from different people, said Tran. Today, Tran oversees a hot sauce empire, but he comes from humble beginnings. He arrived in the United States from Vietnam 40 years ago as a refugee. So how did the founder of Huy Fong Foods turn his fresh, homemade hot sauce into an internationally-recognized brand and household staple? We visited his factory in Irwindale, California, to learn the secret to his sauce.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Delta.
Location
Arcadia, CaliforniaFull Map
6 videos | 21 min
2 videos | 6 min
14 videos | 23 min
7 videos | 21 min